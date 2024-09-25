Fight over State Fair of Texas gun ban headed to Texas Supreme Court

The Brief Ken Paxton is asking the Texas Supreme Court to block a gun ban at the State Fair of Texas. The ban would prevent people with a license to carry to bring guns onto the fairgrounds. The State Fair of Texas begins on Friday, Sept. 27.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking the fight over the State Fair of Texas' gun ban to the Texas Supreme Court.

Paxton's office filed a petition with the state's Supreme Court to block the fair's new gun policy.

Under the policy, the fair would not allow guns to be brought onto the fairgrounds, even if the owner has a license to carry.

Paxton has attempted to block the policy multiple times, saying the ban violates state law because the State Fair is held on government-owned property.

The State Fair says it is allowed to enforce the gun ban because it is a nonprofit that leases the land from the City of Dallas.

A Dallas judge and the Fifteenth Court of Appeals sided with the fair over the ban in previous challenges from the Office of the Attorney General.

Paxton is seeking emergency relief to block the gun ban before the State Fair begins on Friday.

Legal experts say the Supreme Court could rule or say this is a matter for the legislature and let them clear up the language of the law when they are back in session in January.

Historically, the State Fair has allowed those with a license to carry to bring firearms onto the fairgrounds.

Under the new rules, anyone who tries to bring a gun into the fair would be asked to take the firearm back to their vehicle.

If they refuse, then law enforcement could get involved.

The policy change comes after a shooting at last year's fair injured three people.

The alleged shooter, Cameron Turner, did not have a license to carry.

Several Republicans have spoken out against the ban since it was announced earlier this year.

70 Republicans in the Texas House sent a letter to the State Fair of Texas, urging them to reconsider banning guns from the fairgrounds.

Related article

The State Fair of Texas is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 27.