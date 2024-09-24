Appeals court denies attempt to block State Fair of Texas gun ban

The Brief The 15th Court of Appeals denied a motion for emergency relief when it comes to a gun ban at this year's State Fair of Texas. The ban would prevent people with a license to carry to bring guns onto the fairgrounds. The ruling could be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court. The State Fair of Texas begins on Sept. 27.



An appeals court has denied a motion by Attorney General Ken Paxton to block a gun ban at this year's State Fair of Texas.

The ban prevents gun owners from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, even if they have a license to carry (LTC).

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the State Fair and the City of Dallas, claiming the policy violates state law because the fair is held on government-owned property.

The State Fair argues that because it is a private, nonprofit organization, it can set its own rules.

On Tuesday, the 15th Court of Appeals denied the Attorney General's request to block the ban from going into effect.

"The State Fair of Texas applauds today’s unanimous ruling by the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. The State Fair believes our new weapons policy is within the law and we look forward to welcoming fairgoers on Opening Day of the 2024 State Fair," wrote the fair in a statement shortly after the ruling.

The appeals court ruling comes after a Dallas judge sided with the State Fair last week, refusing to block the gun ban.

Today's ruling did not come with any written opinion.

"In this kind of emergency motion, it might decide to issue an opinion later on, but for present purposes, the Fair is good to go. And the only question is whether Mr. Paxton can get our state Supreme Court interested," said David Coale, Constitutional lawyer not involved in the case.

Coale says the Supreme Court could say this is a matter for the legislature and let them clear up the language of the law when they are back in session in January.

Several Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the gun ban.

70 Republicans in the Texas House sent a letter to the State Fair of Texas shortly after the policy was announced, urging them to reconsider banning guns from the fairgrounds.

The new restriction comes after a shooting at last year's fair injured three people.

Historically, the fair has allowed people with an LTC to bring their firearms into Fair Park.

The alleged shooter, Cameron Turner, did not have a license to carry his gun.

Under the new rules, anyone in violation of the gun policy would be asked to take the firearm back to their vehicle.

If they refuse, then law enforcement could get involved.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20.