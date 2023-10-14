1 person in custody after shooting at State Fair of Texas; fairgrounds evacuated

One person is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The State Fair of Texas X account posted about a State Fair Emergency Order and that the fairgrounds were being evacuated.

Shortly after, Dallas police said one suspect was in custody.

It's unclear how many, if any, injuries there are.

Videos show mass chaos as the crowds ran for shelter.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.