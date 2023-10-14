Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

1 person in custody after shooting at State Fair of Texas; fairgrounds evacuated

By
Published 
Updated 8:15PM
State Fair of Texas
FOX 4

RAW: Chaos after shooting at State Fair of Texas

There was mass chaos for fairgoers after shots rang out at the State Fair of Texas.

One person is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The State Fair of Texas X account posted about a State Fair Emergency Order and that the fairgrounds were being evacuated.

Shortly after, Dallas police said one suspect was in custody.

It's unclear how many, if any, injuries there are.

Videos show mass chaos as the crowds ran for shelter.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.