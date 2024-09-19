State Fair of Texas gun ban allowed to stand

The Brief A Dallas judge ruled against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to block new gun rules at the State Fair of Texas. The State Fair would ban guns from being brought into the State Fair of Texas, even if they have a license to carry. Paxton is expected to appeal the decision. The State Fair of Texas begins on September 27.



A new policy banning guns at the State Fair of Texas will be allowed to stand.

Judge Emily Tobolowsky denied a request by Attorney General Ken Paxton to block the policy, which would prevent license to carry holders from bringing guns onto the fairgrounds.

Representatives from the State Fair and the Attorney General's Office appeared in a Dallas courtroom on Thursday morning.

Paxton argued the State Fair is on public property where gun rights are protected.

The fair is a nonprofit that operates on City of Dallas property, but sets its own rules and regulations.

Constitutional attorney David Coale suggested before the hearing that there would likely be an appeal immediately.

At this time, Paxton has not indicated if he will appeal.

The State Fair of Texas begins on September 27.

How did we get here?

The State Fair implemented the new gun policy following a shooting last year.

Three people were hurt in the shooting near the Food Court on October 15, 2023.

The suspect, Cameron Turner, was not a licensed gun owner.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers called for the fair to reverse course. When the fair refused, Paxton quickly sued the City of Dallas, claiming the city is responsible for rules on its property.

In its last session, the state legislature expanded gun rights on public property.

Texas lawmakers are expected to propose a new law in the next legislative session.