Shooting suspect shoots himself after shooting 2 people, Murphy police say

Three people in the Collin County town of Murphy are dead after a shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon around 6 p.m. at a home in Murphy.

When police arrived at the home, they found a 57-year-old woman dead in the driveway and a 63-year-old man dead inside the home.

The suspected shooter, a 35-year-old man, then shot himself. He was taken to Medical City Plano where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear how the shooter knew the victims or a motive. Police say there is no threat to the public.