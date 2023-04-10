The Arlington Police Department arrested and charged 2 people with the shooting and killing of a man who was taking them on a test drive.

18-year-old Luis Gutierrez and 19-year-old Cristian Saucedo are now charged with Capital Murder.

55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan was shot and killed on March 21 while taking two people for a test drive. Hamdan was trying to sell a family member's purple Dodge Charger and met with two men who responded to a post on Facebook Marketplace for a test drive.

Hamdan's body was found with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder on Port Richmond Way. The two suspects took off with the car. It was later found at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

An arrest affidavit says that surveillance video shows the two suspects leaving the car in the area and getting into a black Dodge Challenger with chrome rims.

After tracking phone records, police spotted the black Dodge outside a home.

On April 5, Dallas Police conducted a traffic stop on the Charger. During the stop, three people inside the vehicle began to throw guns out of the window, according to police.

Luis Gutierrez and his brother, Armando Gutierrez were arrested. The third unidentified suspect ran and got away from police.

Luis Gutierrez was charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle because it was determined he was the driver of a confirmed stolen vehicle.

The affidavit says interviews later identified Cristian as the other person seen in surveillance images after the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Arlington Police)

Those interviewed say that they've seen Cristian wear the jacket the suspect is seen wearing after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Saucedo in his Dallas home on Friday, April 7.

"Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car – and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones in a statement. "Violent offenders like these, who are willing to kill a man for a vehicle they abandoned a few minutes later, have no place on our streets. I’d like to thank our Homicide Unit for the dedication and effort they put into this investigation. I hope these arrests provide some sense of relief to Mr. Hamdan’s family and to the Arlington community."

Arlington Police encouraged community members buying and selling items on social media to make exchanges at safe zones outside the department's patrol stations.