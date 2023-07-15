New details released about arrest of Plano man after wife's body found in Lewisville Lake

An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of a man in connection with the death of his wife.

Sarah Dudley’s body was found in Lewisville Lake last month.

Right now, her husband, Karlton Dudley, is facing an abuse of a corpse charge. He has not been charged with her murder.

Sarah was reported missing on June 24. Two days later, her body was found in Lewisville Lake.

FOX 4 obtained the arrest warrant affidavit that shares how police were able to get enough information to arrest Sarah’s husband in connection with her death.

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 24, Karlton went to a neighbor’s apartment to check on a cat.

He told police this was around the same time Sarah walked to work at Ra Sushi in Plano, but co-workers told police she never made it to her shift.

After Karlton checked on the cat, the affidavit states he decided to go kayaking at Lewisville Lake in Hidden Cove Park, but his kayak would not inflate.

He told police he walked around the lake.

Two days later, Sarah’s body was found in the lake, stuffed into a black suitcase, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that police know Karlton was in the water where Sarah’s body was found.

Police retrieved data from an ankle monitor Karlton was wearing from a previous case for aggravated sexual assault of child in Frisco.

According to police, Karlton described the suitcase Sarah’s body was found in. He reportedly told police it was the only other thing missing from the apartment.

Karlton was arrested and charged him with abuse of a corpse.

Sarah’s brother sent FOX 4 a statement that said: "My family and I hope that Sarah’s memory can be remembered as the vibrant person she was. We pray for justice to the full extent of the law."

Karlton’s defense attorney sent FOX 4 a statement that says, in part, "Dudley is charged with ‘abuse of a corpse’" and "at this time, Mr. Dudley has not been charged with homicide and the autopsy remains inconclusive."

Sarah’s official cause of death has not been released.

Karlton is currently at the Collin County Jail, where he is being held on a $560,000 bond.