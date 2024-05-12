1 killed in shooting at Fort Worth club

Police are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting at a Fort Worth nightclub.

Early Sunday morning, Fort Worth police were called to El Gallito Copeton Night Club on N. Main Street for a shooting.

A man at the club had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say there was an argument that led to a fight inside the club.

As people were being led out of the business, one suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, hitting the victim.

The group then ran from the scene.

The victim has not been publicly identified by police.

Fort Worth police detectives say they are working to learn more about the shooting and identify those involved.