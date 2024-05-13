Expand / Collapse search

Decatur teen could become youngest PBR champ

By
Published  May 13, 2024 8:19am CDT
Sports
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A teen from Decatur, northwest of Fort Worth, is close to becoming the youngest-ever world champion in professional bull riding.

John Crimber tied for the round win Sunday at the first elimination stage of the 2024 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth.

The 18-year-old has the second-highest points total in eliminations, one spot behind another North Texan, Kaiden Loud from Kaufman.

The two will be among the competitors in the PBR World Finals Championship this coming weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Featured

Skidboot to become first dog inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame
article

Skidboot to become first dog inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

Skidboot, a blue heeler, was the ambassador at the State Fair of Texas for many years and performed at rodeos in 36 states.