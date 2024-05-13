Decatur teen could become youngest PBR champ

article

A teen from Decatur, northwest of Fort Worth, is close to becoming the youngest-ever world champion in professional bull riding.

John Crimber tied for the round win Sunday at the first elimination stage of the 2024 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth.

The 18-year-old has the second-highest points total in eliminations, one spot behind another North Texan, Kaiden Loud from Kaufman.

The two will be among the competitors in the PBR World Finals Championship this coming weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.