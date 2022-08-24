Real estate developer Ruel Hamilton's conviction overturned

article

A federal appeals court tossed out the bribery conviction of a Dallas real estate developer.

Ruel Hamilton was found guilty last year of bribing two former Dallas City Council members in exchange for votes for his low-income housing projects.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said the jury in Hamilton’s trial was misinformed about the law.

It said the tens of thousands of dollars in payments made to former council members Dwaine Caraway and Carolyn Davis were gratuities and not bribes.

Davis pleaded guilty before her death in a 2019 car accident. Caraway is serving time in prison on a separate bribery case.

RELATED:

Federal prosecutors will have to decide if they will put Hamilton on trial again.