Ex-Dallas Councilman Dwayne Caraway gets sentence reduced

A federal judge reduced former Dallas County City Councilman Dwaine Caraway’s prison sentence by five months.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the time was reduced after Caraway helped prosecutors by testifying against Ruel Hamilton, a developer convicted of bribery.

His sentence was reduced from more than four and a half years to just over four years.

Caraway was sentenced in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to taking $450,000 in bribes over several years.

