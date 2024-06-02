Expand / Collapse search
27-year-old drowns in Lewisville Lake

Published  June 2, 2024 7:33pm CDT
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A swimmer drowned in Lewisville Lake on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Westlake Park around 5:45 p.m. for a man who jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive team and Game Warden officers used sonar to search for the man, eventually finding him about 25 feet from shore.

The victim is said to be 27 years old, but his name has not been released.

It is the second drowning in Lewisville Lake in less than a week.

A 19-year-old drowned in Lewisville Lake last Sunday.