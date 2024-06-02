Fort Worth shooting: 2 injured at park, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a park in south Fort Worth.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a park on Wesleyan Drive S for a report that someone had been shot.

Investigators learned that there was a fight at the park and that witnesses heard three gunshots.

Crews found one victim shot in the leg and another who had been shot arrived at the hospital.

Both injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

3 bullet casings were found in the area of the shooting.

Fort Worth police say they have detained a person of interest.

The police's gang department has taken over the investigation.