2 Southlake schools closed due to campus threat
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Classes at two high schools in Southlake were canceled because of a threat.
The Carroll Independent School District notified families early Wednesday morning about a threat that was received overnight.
It impacts Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School.
Both campuses will be closed on Wednesday while police investigate.
Details of the threat were not released.
All other Carroll ISD schools are open for normal classes on Wednesday.