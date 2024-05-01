Expand / Collapse search

2 Southlake schools closed due to campus threat

By
Published  May 1, 2024 6:55am CDT
Southlake
FOX 4

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Classes at two high schools in Southlake were canceled because of a threat.

The Carroll Independent School District notified families early Wednesday morning about a threat that was received overnight.

It impacts Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School.

Both campuses will be closed on Wednesday while police investigate.

Related

Roosevelt High School closed Friday due to 'credible threat' after 2 students shot in drive-by
article

Roosevelt High School closed Friday due to 'credible threat' after 2 students shot in drive-by

The late-night announcement came hours after two students were hurt in a drive-by shooting while leaving football practice.

Details of the threat were not released.

All other Carroll ISD schools are open for normal classes on Wednesday.