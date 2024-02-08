Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice journey from North Richland Hills to SMU to the Super Bowl

North Richland Hills native and Kansas City Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice could become a household name on Sunday.

Rice has been the Chiefs' top wide receiver during Kansas City's run to the Super Bowl.

The 23-year-old was picked in the second round by the Chiefs out of SMU.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee says he knew Rice was good when he recruited him out of Richland High School.

Lashlee, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, says Rice surpassed his expectations.

"He was a big get for us in that class. We thought he was going to a good player, but really over the 4 years here he really grew into an incredible player and I think everybody is seeing that now for the Chiefs," Lashlee said.

Rice played football and basketball at Richland.

In his junior year, he caught 72 passes for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns, which was good enough to be named first team all-district.

"He came here to SMU at a time when we hadn't won as much as we have in the last 5 years, but he wanted to be the next great receiver to come to SMU and mission accomplished," said Lashlee.

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) runs after a catch during the game between SMU and Lamar on September 10, 2022 at Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via G Expand

Rice was a standout for the Mustangs.

Lashlee got to see Rice on campus for his freshman year, but left the school to take the offensive coordinator job in Miami. When Lashlee returned to take over SMU's head coaching job ahead of the 2022, Rice had stepped up his game.

He was an honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference in his junior year.

"He played as a freshman, but to come back and see him as a senior, just physically he changed his body over the four years. He became even more explosive," Lashlee said.

Rice took things to the next level in his senior season.

He compiled 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year. He was named first-team All-ACC.

Rice was drafted by the Chiefs with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

"The first thing you think is it's a great fit. You get to play with the best quarterback in the NFL who is young and that's the best thing that can happen for a young receiver and on top of it he gets [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid. Icing on the cake for us, Clark Hunt is the owner and he's an SMU guy," said Lashlee.

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knot Expand

Rice led the Chiefs in receiving touchdowns with 7 in the regular season. He also set Chiefs rookie records for catches and receiving yards.

"Just to see him get better and better as the year went on, I think [Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes said a lot of guys hit that rookie wall and he just kept getting better," Lashlee said. "I think that's just a testament to his drive, his work ethic and I think you're seeing the future is pretty bright for Rashee."