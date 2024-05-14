Family of Burleson 4-year-old killed in floodwaters: 'Learn from our tragedy. Turn around'

There was a show of support at a Burleson restaurant for a family who lost their 4-year-old boy to flash flooding.

Lucas Warren died when the car he was riding in with his parents was washed away in floodwater earlier this month.

The boy's father just got out of the hospital. Tuesday’s benefit was held to raise money for hospital bills and funeral services.

Lesley Warren Marshall says her nephew, Lucas, was his family’s joy.

"This is something that you don’t ever think is going to happen to your family," she said. "He was one of the happiest, funniest kids I’ve ever met in my life."

The 4-year-old boy died after being swept away by floodwaters on May 5.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"I know that they wished more than anything that they had turned around, and they just didn’t know," Marshall said.

Marshall’s brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Chelsea, were driving Lucas home from a relative’s home. They approached rising water along County Road 528 in Burleson.

"They’d seen cars go through," she said.

However, the family’s vehicle did not make it through. They got out in search of higher ground.

"Pretty quickly, Aaron got swept away. He dropped Lucas," Marshall said. "Chelsea picked him up. And then from that moment on, they were separated."

Marshall says her sister-in-law held onto Lucas for a couple hours, but he was eventually swept away.

"Truly, I can’t tell you how much he was loved," she said.

Keyli Rhoades is an owner of Fish City Grill in Burleson where Lucas’ father has worked for several years.

‘I can’t even fathom what they’re having to deal with," she said. "They’re family."

Tuesday, the restaurant donated 15% of sales to the family while raising thousands of dollars through a raffle.

"We’re just hoping this raises enough money to help with their medical bills and funeral," Rhoades said.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating how the tragedy unfolded.

Lucas’ parents asked to not be interviewed at Tuesday’s fundraiser, but Lucas’ aunt says their family wants to share an important message.

"If you get into a situation like that, just turn around," they warned. "The best thing you can do from our tragedy is just learn something and learn that no matter how it looks or what you think the situation is, that you just don’t know. You can’t know what’s gonna happen."

The restaurant was able to raise more than $13,000 for the family.