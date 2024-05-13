Dallas weather: Rain, storms possible for some Monday

After a soggy Sunday, we will have a shot at a few storms and showers on Monday.

Monday Forecast: Low chance of scattered rain and storms

The atmosphere was cleaned out overnight after Sunday's rain, but there is still a risk for a shower or storm early.

The highest chance for morning rain is to the north of the DFW area. This afternoon the rain chances shift to the east of Dallas.

If storms pop to the east they could have some gusty winds and even quarter-sized hail.

We should dry out tonight after sunset.

Tuesday Forecast: Best day of the week!

Tuesday is the pick day of the week with light winds and generally sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s with fairly comfortable humidity.

Dewpoints will be in the 50s to near 60. That will be about as low as we'll see this week.

Wednesday Forecast: Storms possible late

By Wednesday, south winds will increase and temperatures will head into the upper 80s with a few areas seeing them up near 90!

A dry line will take shape to our west.

That will help trigger some strong storms in west Texas late in the day, and we'll get the leftovers at night.

Some gusty winds are possible, especially in the western areas.

Thursday Forecast: Shot at hail, gusty winds

Thursday may be the most unsettled day of the week as we are warm and humid with at least one strong upper-level disturbance heading through.

Hail and gusty winds would be possible with the strongest of the storms.

Late in the week, the pattern is a bit questionable, depending on what happened with the upper low.

If it opens up we could see some storms linger Friday followed by a drier weekd.

If it slows down storms could be possible on Saturday.