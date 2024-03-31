Dallas police seek drivers who fled scene after causing multi-vehicle crash

Dallas police said two speeding drivers left the scene after causing a crash with six vehicles involved Saturday evening.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m., in the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway.

Investigators said the drivers of a Corvette and a Lamborghini lost control as they were speeding.

The Lamborghini went onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction crash with four other vehicles.

Those inside the Corvette and Lamborghini ran from the scene, police said.

Two people were treated at the scene, while two others were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation as they work to find those in the Corvette and Lamborghini who fled the scene.