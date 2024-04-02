Powerball drawing: Texas ticket wins $100,000 prize in Monday night's drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.09 billion after another drawing without anyone matching all six numbers.

The winning numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56 with a Powerball of 23.

Six tickets matched all five white balls, but did not get the Powerball.

The $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, Virginia and two were sold in Maryland.

Texas Powerball Winners April 1, 2024

Just because you didn't hit the jackpot doesn't mean your ticket is worthless.

One lucky ticket sold in Texas won a $100,000 prize. They matched 4 of the 5 white balls and hit the Powerball, with the Power Play option.

157,585 tickets in Texas won at least $4 in Monday night's Powerball drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

Powerball Drawing 4/3/2024

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1.09 billion.

The new grand prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, lottery officials said.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million.

The next drawing is at 9:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday.