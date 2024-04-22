Fort Worth man killed mom's boyfriend after being told to 'be quiet,' affidavit says

A Fort Worth man has been charged with the murder of his mother's boyfriend.

Trace Hemphill was arrested and charged with the murder of Byron Blackwell on Saturday, April 20.

Trace Hemphill (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

An arrest affidavit says Hemphill, 31, was at his mother's home to wash his clothes on Saturday. Weeks earlier, he had been kicked out of the home on Northfork Road.

Hemphill's grandmother, who was also in the home at the time, told police Hemphill and Blackwell were getting along when she went to bed.

According to the affidavit, Blackwell was standing near the doorway to the bedroom when he was shot in the head.

When Hemphill's mother asked him why he had shot Blackwell, he said Blackwell had told him "hush, be quiet," according to the affidavit.

Hemphill left the house on foot.

Records show he was arrested on Sunday.

Hemphill is currently in the Tarrant County Jail held on $200,000 bond.