Plano woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband

A Plano woman is charged with murder after she allegedly shot her husband on Friday night.

Merridith Nunley, 38, is currently in the Collin County Jail.

Merridith Nunley (Source: Collin County Jail)

Officers were called to a home on Monticello Circle for a shooting on Friday night.

A man was found in the home with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Nunley was taken into custody in the area of West Park Boulevard and Alma Drive.

Police said Nunley called her friends to tell them that she had shot her husband.

Plano PD said the couple does have children, but they were with other family members prior to the incident and were not home at the time of the shooting.

Nunley is being held on $500,000 bond.