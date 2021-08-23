Plano ISD holds emergency meeting to consider mask mandate

The debate over mandating face masks is intensifying in the Plano Independent School District.

Plano ISD trustees are currently meeting in closed executive session and could decide to either issue a school mask mandate or join other school districts in a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Masks have been optional in Plano since the first day of school on Aug. 11.

Since then, 185 students and 50 staff members have reported COVID-19 infections. To put that into perspective, the district has more than 53,000 students.

Passionate parents both for and against a mask mandate showed up early to the standing-room-only contentious emergency meeting.

"They both have allergies so even having the mask on them they have eczema too it would cause eczema outbreaks," said Michelle, a parent who is against a mask mandate. "I’m for everyone choosing. I’m not against masks. If you feel comfortable having your child in a mask, please put a mask on your child but please let me decide with my daughter and my family what’s best for my kids."

"I had to make a decision between my kids’ health and education. Don’t mix science with politics," said Zhao, another parent who wants a mask mandate in the district. "I understand people have different political stance. This is about science. This is about saving lives."

Last week, the Texas Supreme Court sided with about 50 school districts across the state that have put mandates in place, allowing them to keep requiring masks for now.

A group of doctors and medical professionals reportedly wrote a letter to Plano ISD trustees strongly encouraging them to join in.

