Plano ISD makes no changes after parents call for stricter COVID-19 protocols

article

Despite urgent cries from families, Plano ISD is not taking any new action to prevent COVID-19 in schools.

Every parent or family member who spoke at Tuesday night’s board meeting supported stricter COVID-19 protocols.

Masks are currently optional in Plano ISD, those exposed to the virus are not required to quarantine and schools are not always required to notify parents about positive cases on campus.

Some parents who spoke at the meeting believe masks should be required since younger children cannot get vaccinated.

"What you have done in school protocols is far from enough. See what’s going on in the world right now, especially Texas. There is a huge delta surge but we have no ICU beds left and there are so many unvaccinated school children either at school or at home yearning for good, quality education," one parent said.

After meeting in closed session for several hours, the board did not announce any new action on masks or other COVID-19 protocols.

