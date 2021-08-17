Plano Balloon Festival canceled for second year due to COVID-19

article

The Plano Balloon Festival is canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Organizers said it was not an easy decision, but felt like it was the safe choice.

They cited the delta variant and the subsequent spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason for cancelling the 2021 edition of the festival.

The Plano Balloon Festival was scheduled for September 17-19.

Organizers say they plan on bringing back the event in September 2022.

