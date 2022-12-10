1 dead, 3 hospitalized in crash involving multiple 18-wheelers on I-20 in Palo Pinto County

article

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a crash that involved four 18-wheelers and another vehicle on I-20, near the Palo Pinto/Parker county line.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators found that traffic was moving slowly because of a previous crash.

An 18-wheeler slowed because of the traffic, and the passenger vehicle and another 18-wheeler behind slowed as well. DPS said a third 18-wheeler failed to slow, hitting the 18-wheeler in front of it, which caused that 18-wheeler to crash into the passenger vehicle.

A fourth 18-wheeler then struck some of the vehicles involved.

Investigators said all the vehicles involved, except for the 18-wheeler that was in the front, caught fire and burned.

According to DPS, the driver of the 18-wheeler that failed to stop was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler, 62-year-old Adan Rodriguez, of El Paso, was taken to a hospital in Weatherford.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 38-year-old Johnathan Haines, of Arlington, and a 36-year-old passenger were taken to a Tarrant County hospital.

The conditions of those who were injured were not released.

There were three other occupants on the other two 18-wheelers, but they were not injured.

No further details have been released at this time.