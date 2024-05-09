Dallas Weather: Enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon

More potentially severe storms are in the forecast for North Texas on Thursday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the morning will be fairly quiet. But by the early afternoon, storms could erupt to our west and spread in.

The peak time for rain looks to be between 1 and 7 p.m.

Coverage is about 50% to 60%, which means not everyone will get wet.

As far as the severe weather risks go, the strongest risk is for hail. The areas south of Interstate 20 also have a low tornado risk.

By the evening, the storms should exit to the southeast.

Friday should be dry with highs close to 80.

The highs drop into the 70s on Saturday because of the clouds. Rain chances are low later in the day.

The next decent rain chances come just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.