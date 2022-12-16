NWS confirms 15th North Texas tornado from Tuesday morning's storms

article

The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touchdown in North Texas during Tuesday morning’s storms.

A survey team determined there was an EF-0 twister that hit near Weatherford in Parker County with 85-mile-per-hour winds.

That brings the total to 15 tornadoes that touched down across a broad area of North Texas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 4 viewer Peggy Crutsinger shared these photos of tornado damage in Weatherford.

NORTH TEXAS TORNADOES

Six of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County and Collin, Cooke, Eastland, Erath, Hunt, Lamar, Parker, Palo Pinto and Wise counties each had one.

The tornadoes in Collin, Eastland, Lamar and Wise counties were EF-2s producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.

Two in Grapevine – near the lake and near Grapevine Mills Mall – and one in North Richland Hills were EF-1s with winds up to 11 miles per hour.

NWS survey crews looked at things like whether trees were snapped or uprooted to make their determinations. They look at a lot of factors, including soil saturation and the health of the tree.

They have a few more areas to look at so the tornado count could still rise.