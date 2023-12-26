North Texas New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2024

We are just days away from ringing in 2024. Do you have your New Year's Eve plans yet?

Here's a list of celebrations are being held across North Texas.

Lone Star NYE in Downtown Dallas

New Year's Eve celebrations are returning to Reunion Tower.

There will be fireworks and a drone show near the Dallas skyline.

The show will feature more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and hundreds of drones.

You can stream the show on your connected TV on FOX LOCAL or on FOX4News.com.

Learn how to download FOX LOCAL ahead of time to watch the show at your New Year's party here.

There will also be watch parties at Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Texas Ale Project, and South Side Ballroom

Cowtown Countdown to 2024 at Sundance Square

Fort Worth is ringing in the New Year with a special celebration at Sundance Square.

The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music, food, street performers and, of course, a fireworks show.

Quimikoz, Ice House and DJ Danny West will all perform leading up to midnight.

Last year there were more than 15,000 people in Sundance Square for the celebration, so it's a great place to go if you are looking to celebrate with a crowd.

Noon Year's Eve at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Your kids may not be able to make it until midnight, but a celebration at noon is perfect for the little one in your life!

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will open at 10 a.m. before an exciting confetti drop at noon.

There will be party poppers, resolutions and other ways to celebrate.

Epic Family New Year in Grand Prairie

Epic Waters is holding a special celebration for the new year. There will be circus performances, hula dancing, games and all kinds of water slide fun.

There will be duck drops for the kids at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.

Royal Masquerade Ball at The Statler

The Statler Ballroom in Dallas is throwing a massive masquerade ball to bring in 2024 in style.

The seventh annual celebration will have an open bar, full casino, champagne and a live DJ.

New Year's Eve with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is putting on a special New Year's Eve show on Sunday, December 31.

DSO will play you into the new year with an evening of music to say goodbye to 2023.

Four Day Weekend's New Years Special 2024

Bring in the New Year with some laughs!

Four Day Weekend is hosting its annual New Years Special at both its Fort Worth and Dallas locations.

Your tickets come with cocktail-style dinner and a hilarious show.

New Year's Eve Adultiverse at Meow Wolf Grapevine

Meow Wolf in Grapevine is celebrating 2024 with a very special countdown.

The cosmic cabaret will have guests celebrating new era across different dimensions.

In addition to the surreal art, Meow Wolf will have delicious drinks, performances and an interworldly toast.

