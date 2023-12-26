Dallas weather: New Year's Eve Forecast

What will the weather be like for New Year's Eve? Right now, things are looking pretty good in North Texas.

A chill will be sticking around in Dallas-Fort Worth all week.

Things will be a bit warmer on Sunday than the final week of 2023.

High temperatures will hit 62 degrees, but you will still want to bundle up for your New Year's parties on Sunday night. Once the sun goes down, low temperatures will be in high 30s to low 40s.

Things will be breezy on New Year's Day on Monday, but it is expected to be dry.

There are several New Year's celebrations happening across the area, including at Reunion Tower in Dallas and Sundance Square in Fort Worth.