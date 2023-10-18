Dallas New Year's Eve fireworks show will be at Reunion Tower again for 2024

This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Dallas is returning to Reunion Tower.

Organizers said the Downtown Dallas skyline will once again be lit up with fireworks and a drone show to ring in the new year.

The Lone Star NYE show will begin a minute before midnight to help people count down to 2024.

It will feature more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from Reunion Tower, as well as nearly 300 Sky Element drones and the 259 LED lights on the tower itself.

"This year’s Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower celebration is our yearly gift to the city," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz. "It returns this year with heightened enthusiasm for another unique show. Following months of planning, we are delighted to officially announce the return of this spectacular event."

The Hyatt Regency Hotel Dallas and Crown Block, the restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower, are planning to host New Year’s Eve events that will be announced soon.