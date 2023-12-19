DART offering free rides on New Year's Eve

DART and Molson Coors are working together to make sure you have a safe start to the new year.

Rides on DART buses, paratransit, rail, the TRE and GoLink on-demand service will be free from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until the end of service.

The free go to the CentrePort/DFW Airport Rail Station.

Bus from 2022

The fare-free transportation partnership is expected to help people celebrate the new year responsibly.

Coors and DART had a similar promotion for St. Patrick's Day.

"Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol responsibility in the communities it serves," said Molson Coors community affairs manager Alison Hanrahan in a statement. "By partnering with DART, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new chapter."

Nearly 28,000 people in Dallas took advantage of DART's free rides last New Year's Eve.

The National Safety Council estimates that 375 people may die on U.S. roads between 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.