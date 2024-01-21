TxDOT crews ready to treat North Texas roads that may get freezing rain

With a possibility of freezing rain in some parts of North Texas overnight, TxDOT is taking no chances.

Brine trucks were out again pretreating highways and bridges to the north and northwest of the Metroplex.

While most North Texans will only see rain, people are keeping an eye on the forecast.

People are glad to hear that it’s mostly rain in the forecast, but regardless of what happens, TxDOT is ready.

Drivers across the DFW Metroplex are relieved we won’t see a repeat of MLK Day, when snow and wintry weather made for slick roads around North Texas.

"With the snow, I actually saw several accidents, but if it would have been ice, it would have been a lot more accidents," Michael Johnson recalled.

Johnson is also thankful TxDOT crews are pre-treating roadways.

"Any preventative measures to safeguard life and families and people. Sanding, putting sand down, anything like that is a great thing," he added.

After last week’s snow and ice, TxDOT is taking no chances and pre-treated major roadways with brine on Saturday.

"It prevents any ice and snow from sticking to the roadway, and reduces that freezing temperature of the roadway just a little bit so that the ice or snow won't stick to the road and cars that drive over," TxDOT spokesman Tony Hartzel said.

Hartzel said TxDOT has been keeping a close eye on the forecast for the past few days.

He said there was some residual brine from a previous application a week ago.

"We determined that it would be best to apply additional brine on I-35 W, I-35 E in Denton County, and also US 75 in Collin County, because that's where the forecasts at some points were calling for below freezing temperatures with some precipitation," Hartzel explained.

TxDOT has crews on standby in Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties.

"We're going to be out driving around, and if we see anything, notice anything, or watch the police activity and emergency crew activity, we will have our crews go out with brine and or sand trucks as needed," Hartzel said.

Drivers know that even without snow or ice, the rain will still make roads more dangerous.

"From what I’ve seen, it’s not a big possibility, so yeah, I’m prepare," Steven Rowe said.

TxDOT also recommends taking your time traveling over bridges and overpasses, and people should make sure to keep an eye on the forecast.