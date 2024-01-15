Flurries and lake-effect snow are falling in parts of North Texas.

It has caused some traffic trouble, flight cancelations, power outages and medical emergencies.

Snow falling in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the conditions across North Texas.

Dallas County Driving Conditions

The wintry mix that fell in parts of Dallas County overnight left roads dangerous in some areas.

FOX 4 Traffic Reporter Chip Waggoner said it all depends on where you live. Some roads are great and others are not.

"When you look at Evan's radar and you see those streaks of where you have the lake-effect snow. Those are the areas that we have the greatest concerns," he said.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been working 12-hour shifts to treat the major roadways. It’s still slick in some areas, especially on neighborhood streets.

TxDOT employees with the Fort Worth and Dallas districts will continue to work long shifts until North Texas is above freezing.

Neighborhood roads in Irving, Texas on Jan. 15, 2024

They hope the thousands of gallons of brine will help drivers get around the Metroplex safely.

Tarrant County Driving Conditions

In Tarrant County, the Fort Worth suburb of Euless received more than just a dusting because of the winds that picked up moisture from Grapevine Lake.

People waking up in that area will see cars along the street covered in snow. That means the roads were also snow-covered.

Roads in Euless, Texas on Jan. 15, 2024

TxDOT crews have been out assessing road conditions and laying salt where needed.

Meanwhile, drivers are taking it slow across bridges and overpasses, which is good because there are some really slick spots.

As far as road conditions go, most main lanes are clear. It’s the outside lanes and side streets that are troublesome.

Dallas-Fort Worth Power Outages

Oncor crews are working to restore power to North Texans who are without electricity.

On Sunday night, about 10,000 customers lost power. Most now have their lights back on.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, just over 4,300 customers were still without power.

Oncor said its pre-positioned crews are working to address problems and restore the power as fast as possible.

At this point, all power outages people are experiencing are localized and not related to problems with the state's power grid.

DFW and Love Field Flight Cancelations

Nearly 200 flights into and out of DFW and Love Field airports were canceled Sunday. That number is already higher for Monday.

At DFW Airport, about 120 flights have already been canceled for Monday and about 70 have been delayed.

But the big airport said it is de-icing planes and operating normally during the icy weather.

More than 60 flights set to depart from Love Field have already been canceled and nearly 50 others set to arrive were canceled.

There are not many delays there so far on Monday.

The winter weather is causing travel problems in other parts of the country as well.

So far on Monday, the airports in Denver and Chicago are seeing the most flight cancelations.

North Texas Medical Emergencies

Emergency responders are urging people to use safe heating sources as they watch for possible carbon monoxide poisoning in North Texas.

Gasoline-powered heaters can cause the odorless gas, especially if they are operated indoors.

MedStar in Tarrant County said it has already treated one person for CO poisoning.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue have responded to 39 calls combined.

They also urge people to be careful when using things like stoves or grills to generate heat.

There have also been a handful of medical calls about people who were overexposed to the bitter cold.

MedStar said it treated 12 people suffering from hypothermia Sunday night. Seven of those patients were taken to the hospital and one was listed in critical condition.

None of the cases are believed to be life-threatening.