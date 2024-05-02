Mexia, Teague ISDs closed Thursday due to flooding

Flooding forced two rural school districts to close on Thursday.

Mexia and Teague ISDs initially said they would start late, but now say the flooding is just too bad and they will be closed today.

Radar estimates show areas near those two cities, which are about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, got around 10 inches of rain.

The Mexia Police Department posted pictures of several stalled vehicles in high water on Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Source: Mexia Police Department)

They asked anyone who did not have to drive to stay at home.