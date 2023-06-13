New Texas law banning paper tags to take effect in 2025

Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a law that will eventually get rid of paper tags on vehicles.

Lawmakers pushed to ban them because they’re relatively easy to counterfeit and are commonly used in crimes.

In 2021, officials estimated at least 1.8 million fraudulent paper plates were on the roads in Texas.

Law enforcement officers from departments across the state testified about the problem. One cop said they busted a ring printing them off in a parking lot in Austin.

Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney was a big supporter of the legislation because he said paper tags caused the death of one of his officers last year.

Officer Brandon Tsia died while attempting to pull over a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper license plate. He lost control of his squad car and crashed into a utility pole.

That same fictitious tag had been swapped to different vehicles at least 200 times, Chief Scesney said.

"I think the paper tag is a problem in Texas of pandemic proportions," Scesney told FOX 4 in May.

In December, state-licensed car dealers began issuing redesigned paper tags from the Texas DMV.

The agency noted that certain security elements were modified so they cannot be digitally replicated.

The new law goes a step further. Auto dealers will transition to using metal plates as temporary license plates.

It is set to take effect in the summer of 2025.