Driver pleads guilty to chase that killed Grand Prairie police officer

The driver who led police on a chase that killed a Grand Prairie officer last year pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

22-year-old Colbie Hoffman, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years for evading arrest detention causing death and 10 years for tampering with evidence.

Colbie Hoffman

The sentences will be served concurrently.

In November 2022, Brandon Tsai died after crashing his police cruiser while attempting to pull over Hoffman for a fake paper license plate.

Officer Brandon Tsai

Hoffman escaped police, but was caught days later and arrested with Tsai's handcuffs.

The chase led to cries for a crackdown on fictitious paper plates in Texas.

Related article

Several bills filed in this legislative session look to change how temporary license plates are handled in the state.

The Texas House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 718 on Monday which would eliminate paper license plates in the state. A similar bill in the Senate is still in committee.