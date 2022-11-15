A police officer in Grand Prairie was killed in a late-night crash.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Brandon Tsai lost control of his car during a chase.

He was trying to pull over a vehicle with a fake paper license plate near 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. That driver sped away.

Officer Tsai hit a light post. He died at the hospital.

Grand Prairie PD said he joined the department in January after serving several years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was 32 years old.

Police are still investigating and have not said whether the driver being pursued was arrested.