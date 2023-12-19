Dallas man killed in hit-and-run by apparent drunken driver identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was hit and killed by an apparent drunken driver in Dallas and driven all the way to White Settlement.

45-year-old Terry Ivory was killed in the crash while in the crosswalk at the intersection I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road on Saturday night.

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores is now facing an accident involving death charge in the crash. He was transported to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday.

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Police say Flores drove from the scene of the crash to White Settlement with Ivory's body in the passenger seat.

He told police he thought he had hit a deer.

White Settlement Police say, at this point, they are operating under the assumption that Ivory was homeless.

An arrest affidavit says that while investigating the crash, a homeless man came up to Dallas detectives asking if Ivory, his friend, had been the one who was hit.

Investigators in the area found body parts believed to belong to Ivory.

Flores, who previously was arrested for DWI in 2020 by Plano police, could face more charges.

Investigators have not yet released his blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash.