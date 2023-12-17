Man found with dead pedestrian in car after crash, White Settlement police say

A man is in custody after police said he struck a pedestrian Saturday night and then drove to a White Settlement restaurant parking lot with the dead pedestrian in his passenger seat after the body went through the front windshield.

Police began investigating after getting a welfare check call just after 11 p.m. An officer arrived at a Jack in the Box parking lot and found a gray Kia Forte with front end, hood, and windshield damage.

The responding officer also saw what appeared to be a dead body in the passenger seat.

The driver, later identified as Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, was detained.

First responders found that the person in the passenger seat was dead. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Flores reportedly told police he thought he had struck an animal in Dallas and drove to the restaurant parking lot. Police said he never called authorities.

Multiple agencies were contacted to see if they had any information about the crash, but no area agencies had reported a hit-and-run or pedestrian crash.

Police used Flock cameras, which track vehicles by license plates, to determine that the crash may have happened between Arlington and White Settlement, in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield, at New York Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was thrown inside the vehicle, before landing in the passenger seat.

Police said Flores arrived in the restaurant parking lot between 8-9 p.m., even though no one called 911 until hours later.

Flores is in custody, but criminal charges are pending a further review by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.