Officer: Driver 'smelled like a brewery' after hitting Dallas pedestrian, driving nearly 40 miles

White Settlement police released more information about crash that killed a Dallas pedestrian over the weekend.

Police arrested Nestor Joel Lujan Flores on Saturday night after he was found passed out in a White Settlement restaurant parking lot with a dead body inside of his car, nearly 40 miles from the crash site.

White Settlement Police released more information and the original 911 call about the crash on Monday.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook says the agency is working off the assumption that the 45-year-old victim was homeless.

READ MORE: Man found with dead pedestrian in car after crash, White Settlement police say

The original crash happened in the area of I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road.

Police say he was standing near the intersection where he was struck.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found human body parts in the area.

Flores, who previously was arrested for DWI in 2020 by Plano police, was found slumped over the wheel in a Jack in the Box parking lot in White Settlement.

He told officers he had thought he had hit a deer.

"You are so impaired that you strike a pedestrian on a service road, and you don't even realize it is a human being? I cannot fathom the level of impairment," said Chief Cook during a news conference about a Tarrant County DWI crackdown for the holidays.

Cook says tests for Flores' Blood Alcohol Count are still being processed.

"I can tell you that once we placed him in the back seat of our car, the officer commented that it smelled like a brewery in the back seat of his patrol car," Cook said.

Police say Flores lives in the City of Arlington and only stopped in White Settlement because his car would no longer run.

Flores is still being held at the White Settlement jail until charges are filed in Dallas County, since that is where it’s believed the initial crash happened.