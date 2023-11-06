Expand / Collapse search

Dallas hospital shooting: Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of killing 2 healthcare workers

By and
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - Jury selection is currently underway in the trial of a man accused of killing two healthcare workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last year.

31-year-old Nestor Hernandez faces murder charges in the shooting death of nurse Katie Annette Flowers and healthcare worker Jaqueline Pokuaa.

Hernandez appeared in court in a suit and tie for jury selection on Monday morning.

Hernandez was in the mother-baby unit at the hospital on Oct. 22, 2022 visiting his girlfriend who had recently given birth.

Police say he then began to hit his girlfriend with a pistol he brought with him.

Police said that's when 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa, a hospital social worker, walked into the room to attend to the patient.

Hernandez reportedly stood up, moved towards Pokuaa, and shot her.

Hernandez is then accused of fatally shooting nurse Katie Annette Flowers, who looked into the room to investigate the sound.

Part of the violent encounter was captured on a police officer's body camera.

Hospital police were in the area and shot Hernandez in the leg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hernandez was on parole at the time of the shooting.

He got permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery despite previous parole violations.

Months before the shooting, Hernandez was arrested for cutting his ankle monitor. 

This legislative session, two bills were passed in direct response to the incident at Methodist Dallas.

Senate Bill 1004 criminalizes cutting off ankle monitors, while Senate Bill 840 enhances the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Testimony in the trial is expected to begin as soon as a jury is seated.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

If Hernandez is convicted of capital murder, he would get an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.