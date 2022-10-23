Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday.

The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation.

Methodist Dallas did confirm that the shooting happened in the mother/baby unit of the hospital.

The hospital system says it has scheduled additional meetings for its Methodist Dallas Medical Center Safety and Security Steering committee.

In a statement they say, "Safety on each of our campuses is of paramount concern and is evaluated on an ongoing basis and anytime an issue occurs."

30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the Saturday morning shooting.

A Methodist Health System police officer shot Hernandez. He was then stabilized, and taken to another hospital for treatment.

Police have not given an update on the identities of the victims.