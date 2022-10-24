Expand / Collapse search

Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified

Police say 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez shot and killed two healthcare workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner says one of the victims was 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.

Media reports from Africa say she was from Ghana.

Family members confirmed to FOX 4 the second victim was nurse Annette Flowers.

The two women were shot and killed in the mother/baby unit of the hospital on Saturday.

A Methodist Health System police office shot the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez. He was hospitalized after being shot, and is charged with capital murder.

Hernandez is on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015 and had an active ankle monitor.