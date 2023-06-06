Bills toughening penalties for parolees who tamper with ankle monitors signed into law

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the passage of two bills that were created as a direct response to a deadly shooting at a Dallas hospital.

It was a sign of bipartisan support. The bills were pushed and supported by North Texas Democrats. The two bills here received bipartisan support from the start.

After the tragic Methodist shooting in November, lawmakers agreed there needed to be tougher penalties on parolees who tamper with their ankle monitors.

At a ceremony Tuesday, Abbott celebrated the passage of two bills soon to become law in September.

Both were a direct response to the October 2022 Methodist Hospital shooting in Dallas that killed two healthcare workers.

One of them is Senate Bill 1004. It criminalizes cutting off ankle monitors.

Gov. Abbott referenced the tragedy Tuesday.

"This goal is to deter and hold accountable parolees on ankle monitors as a condition of their release," he said.

Convicted felon Nestor Hernandez was out on parole for aggravated robbery and wearing an ankle monitor. He got permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby’s delivery despite previous parole violations.

Months before the shooting, Hernandez was arrested for cutting his ankle monitor.

Police say Hernandez shot and killed 45-year-old social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old nurse Katie Annette Flowers.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Abbott also celebrated the signing of Senate Bill 840. The bill filed by State Senator Royce West of Dallas enhance the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

At the time of the shooting, removing or disabling an ankle monitor was only an administrative penalty. Now, it’s a state jail felony.

"As of last night, there was still in a separate crime of a man missing in Dallas County right now after cutting off his ankle monitor waiting for his murder trial," Abbott said.

Abbott also cited the current manhunt for 23-year-old Tyrese Simmons. He was due in court Monday for his murder trial. But more than a week ago, Simmons removed his ankle monitor and has been on the run since.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in 2019 after firing in the wrong Old East Dallas apartment during a feud with a fellow rapper.

Gov. Abbott also cited a third instance in North Texas involving ankle monitors.

Back in November, a 36-year-old man out on parole with an ankle monitor was arrested for murder after police say he killed a man at an apartment complex in Lake Highlands.