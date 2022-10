2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody

article

Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot and killed the employees, and was then confronted by a Methodist Health System police officer.

The officer shot the suspect, injuring him. He was then detained, stabilized and transported to another hospital for treatment.

The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect.

There is no ongoing threat, according to the hospital.

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.

In a statement the hospital said:

The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time. — <strong>Methodist Health System Executive Leadership</strong>

READ MORE: Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.