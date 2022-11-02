VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera

Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers.

DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families."

WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:

Gunshots can be heard in the video from the body camera of Methodist Medical System Sergeant Robert Rangel.

Rangel was in the area investigating a stolen property call when he heard the shots.

Dallas police say that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez shot 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa, a social worker who was checking on Hernandez's girlfriend who had just given birth.

After the shot, Sgt. Rangel and nurse Katie Annette Flowers looked into the room, and police say Hernandez fired in their direction. He then fired a third shot that hit Flowers in the hallway.

Body camera video shows Sgt. Rangel calling Dallas Police for help and taking cover.

Rangel fires one shot, hitting Hernandez in the leg. After he was shot the suspect went back inside the room, according to police.

Officers can be heard talking to Hernandez encouraging him to leave the room and drop his gun.

Hernandez's girlfriend can be heard yelling at police to not shoot him as they move toward the room.

Dallas police only released the audio portion of police going into the room with Hernandez due to the graphic nature of the video.

Police can be heard getting the newborn out of the room, while first responders care for Hernandez. The newborn was not injured.

"You shot my leg, bro," Hernandez says at one point.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hernandez was treated at another hospital. He since has been charged with capital murder, and assault of a public servant has been transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

Methodist Health System Police asked the Dallas Police Department to take over the homicide investigation.

They say that investigation is ongoing.

Hernandez was out on parole for an aggravated assault in 2015 and given special permission from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to go to the hospital to be with his girlfriend for the birth of her baby.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Hernandez was able to get a gun.