Bill inspired by Dallas Methodist shooting passes Texas Senate

The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill connected to the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last year.

Senate Bill 840 would enhance the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, filed the measured which he called the Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers Acts, after the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting last October.

The bill now goes to the Texas House.

The shooting at Dallas Methodist inspired several bills filed this legislative session.