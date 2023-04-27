Expand / Collapse search

Bill inspired by Dallas Methodist shooting passes Texas Senate

Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill connected to the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last year.

Senate Bill 840 would enhance the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, filed the measured which he called the Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers Acts, after the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting last October.

The bill now goes to the Texas House.

The shooting at Dallas Methodist inspired several bills filed this legislative session.

Bills filed by State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, HB 3549 would create a felony offense to remove an electronic ankle monitor, HB 3547 which would require hospitals to be notified if a violent criminal is being allowed on campus and HB 3548 would make the assault of a hospital worker a 3rd-degree felony.