Bill inspired by Dallas Methodist shooting passes Texas Senate
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill connected to the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center last year.
Senate Bill 840 would enhance the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.
State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, filed the measured which he called the Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers Acts, after the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting last October.
The bill now goes to the Texas House.
The shooting at Dallas Methodist inspired several bills filed this legislative session.
Bills filed by State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, HB 3549 would create a felony offense to remove an electronic ankle monitor, HB 3547 which would require hospitals to be notified if a violent criminal is being allowed on campus and HB 3548 would make the assault of a hospital worker a 3rd-degree felony.