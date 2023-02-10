Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say

article

Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide.

It happened Friday morning in Navarro County.

Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.

The sheriff identified the gunman as Larry Thompson.

When deputies arrived, they say Thompson's mother exited the home and told them he was threatening violence if anyone tried to take the girls.

Moments later, more gunfire was heard, and officers entered and found all three bodies.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

