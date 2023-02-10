Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 4: Closing arguments begin in trial of accused shooter's father

Closing arguments are underway in the capital murder trial of Richard Acost, a day after Acosta took the stand in his own defense.

Acosta is facing a capital murder charge for the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala.

Richard Acosta's son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the shooter, but prosecutors believe Richard knew what was going to happen and helped his son escape police.

Abel Acosta is still on the run.

READ MORE: Teen Garland triple murder suspect still on the run

On the stand Thursday, Acosta faced questions from the defense team and prosecutors.

He testified that he drove his son to the convenience store, but was listening to the radio and never saw his son enter the store or shoot anyone.

READ MORE: Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 3: Accused shooter's father breaks down on the stand

He said he ducked down as the gunfire erupted. Next thing he knew, Abel jumped into the backseat, sitting directly behind him, and told him to drive.

"He says, ‘Go, get out. Somebody is shooting. Get me out of here,’" Richard recalled.

Richard said he does not know where his son is.

"We don't know if he's alive. Nobody knows if he's even breathing or anything. Nobody knows," Acosta said.

He went on to express sympathy to the families of the victims.

"It is the most horrible thing. I can't imagine how those families feel. We all lost a son that day. I will never get to see my son again," he said through tears. "He's going to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Richard went on to say that if his son is caught, he should go to prison for killing the three teens, while also maintaining he had nothing to do with it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The case is expected to go to the jury as soon as this afternoon.