Teen used fake money to buy AR-15, leading to deadly shooting outside Dallas library, court docs say

A deadly shootout outside a Dallas library stemmed from an attempt to buy an AR-15, according to court documents acquired by FOX 4.

On Dec. 30, 15-year-olds Angel Solis and Elijah Martinez were killed in a shooting outside the Mountain Creek Branch library.

17-year-old Obbie Perez was arrested on Friday and is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting.

Obbie Perez

An arrest affidavit for Perez says that he drove Martinez to the library to meet Solis and buy an AR-15.

Solis gave Martinez the rifle in a duffle bag and in exchange Martinez gave Solis fake money, according to investigators.

The two 15-year-olds began shooting at each other, and both were hit, the documents say.

The affidavit says Perez then hid a Glock 9mm pistol with an illegal Glock switch in the bushes, before calling 911.

When fire crews arrived, Perez gave them a different handgun, according to the documents. He was then taken for an interview as a witness.

After originally denying that he knew what was going on, Perez eventually admitted to investigators that he knew Martinez was going to give Solis fake money for the gun and then try to rob him, documents say. He also allegedly told investigators he had hid the Glock in the bushes.

Perez is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $2,000,000 bond.